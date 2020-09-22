Pinkcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,803.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $837,822.91 and approximately $3,803.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00650642 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004763 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.70 or 0.11388275 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000821 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,515,699 coins and its circulating supply is 421,255,263 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

