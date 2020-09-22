Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Down 5.8%

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares traded down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.09 and last traded at $35.32. 694,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 509,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

