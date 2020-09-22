Piper Sandler Boosts Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $26.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,272,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 135.4% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 651,170 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 141.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 141,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 512.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 114,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,854 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

