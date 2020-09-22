Piper Sandler Lowers Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $10.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $31.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $31,000. JVL Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $76,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

