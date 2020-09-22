Pirl Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Pirl has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $767,786.94 and $8,799.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 79,843,956 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.