Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Trading Down 7.1%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.21. 2,343,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,113,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. National Securities raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $901.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 3.02.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at $403,011.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,319,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,653,000 after acquiring an additional 307,519 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,582,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 525,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 597,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 32.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

