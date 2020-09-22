POA (POA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $335,943.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance and Bibox. In the last week, POA has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $335,943.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 279,664,447 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

