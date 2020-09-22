Polis (POLIS) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00005134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Polis has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $7,018.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

