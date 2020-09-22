Polymath One Day Trading Volume Tops $747,487.00 (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bitbns, Bittrex and Kyber Network. Polymath has a market cap of $19.84 million and approximately $747,487.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00416830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011822 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002964 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,500,099 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kucoin, Upbit, Koinex, LATOKEN, IDEX, Binance, UEX, DDEX, Huobi, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

