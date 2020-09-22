Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Popular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of BPOP traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 854,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. Popular has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.30 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 58,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 1,794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,019,000 after buying an additional 3,299,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,748,000 after buying an additional 79,186 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $2,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

