PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0079

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $2,376.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,452.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.03 or 0.03281890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.66 or 0.02044169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00415052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00858804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046537 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00504839 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000262 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,715,872 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.