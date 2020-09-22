PRASM (PSM) One Day Volume Tops $126.00

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded up 61.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, PRASM has traded up 61.7% against the dollar. PRASM has a market cap of $113,060.63 and $126.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRASM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, IDAX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00080048 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001296 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000453 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00098978 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008465 BTC.

PRASM Profile

PSM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRASM’s official website is prasm.io

PRASM Token Trading

PRASM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRASM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRASM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

