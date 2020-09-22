Primecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $5,593.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,333,026 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

