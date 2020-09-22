ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd.

ProAssurance has a payout ratio of -37.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.28. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

