Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Project Pai has a total market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $259,347.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Bitfinex and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.04372459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009580 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,698,834,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,131,016 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Huobi, BitForex, Bitfinex, HBUS and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

