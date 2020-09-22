Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
OTCMKTS:FBBPF opened at $2.04 on Friday. Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.
