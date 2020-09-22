Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:FBBPF opened at $2.04 on Friday. Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 200 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 36.0 million square feet (3.3 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

