ProPhotonix (LON:PPIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.30

ProPhotonix Ltd (LON:PPIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), with a volume of 618425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and a PE ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.15.

ProPhotonix Company Profile (LON:PPIX)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhotonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhotonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.