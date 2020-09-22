ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading 2.9% Higher

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)’s stock price were up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 284,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 68,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the second quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $2,147,000.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

