Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $33.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTGX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $775.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 86.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $17,898,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,747,000 after acquiring an additional 722,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,472,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.