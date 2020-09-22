Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “
Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $134.60 on Friday. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.35.
In related news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
