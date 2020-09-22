Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $134.60 on Friday. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.35.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

