Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s stock price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 574,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 770,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.56.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,349 shares of company stock worth $149,672. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 24.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth $245,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 258.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

