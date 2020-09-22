ProxyNode Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $71,278.85 and $15.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00651478 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004703 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00033591 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,121.36 or 0.10737771 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 173,280,565 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

