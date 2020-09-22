PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:FBASF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
FBASF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.89.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
