Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.85.

PEG opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $345,959. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $4,426,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

