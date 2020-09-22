Pundi X (NPXS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $32.45 million and $1.20 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.34 or 0.04371958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.