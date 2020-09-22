PWR Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 34.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 68.1% lower against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $99,937.87 and $97.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039905 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,557.20 or 1.00222940 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00647646 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.01371429 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005614 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00107866 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.