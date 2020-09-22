PWR Coin (PWR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $97.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a market cap of $99,482.98 and approximately $97.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,567.50 or 1.01033502 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00648864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.01260486 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00110693 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.