Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Up 78.2% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $470,724.14 and $40.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 78.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for approximately $6.25 or 0.00059730 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00224468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.01396933 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00193112 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,333 tokens. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

