Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $49.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

