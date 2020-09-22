QunQun Hits 1-Day Volume of $195,554.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, QunQun has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $195,554.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $24.68 and $24.43.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.04372459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009580 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

