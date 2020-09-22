Radium Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radium has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $8,726.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radium has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021838 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,124,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,111,051 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

