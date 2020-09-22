Rarible (RARI) Market Cap Hits $3.42 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Rarible token can now be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00038090 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 53% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00225647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.01399509 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00193776 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.