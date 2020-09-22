Raymond James Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $60.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLO. Scotiabank cut their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.