Raymond James Increases Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $45.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.40.

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after buying an additional 2,238,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after buying an additional 4,828,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,816,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

