Raymond James Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Raymond James restated their sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.30.

NYSE XOM opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

