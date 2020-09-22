Raymond James Trims Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price to $69.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.65.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

