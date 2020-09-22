Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Down 11.9%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)’s stock price fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.09. 1,099,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 713,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $259.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 3.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,326,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 132,137 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.