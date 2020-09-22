Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.01. 1,618,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,758,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLGY. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Realogy by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,423,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 3,317,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Realogy by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Realogy by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Realogy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

