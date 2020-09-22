Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $83,250.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.