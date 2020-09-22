Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.21. 822,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 940,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $205.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.53.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.