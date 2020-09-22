Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 1,819,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,021,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Truist raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $4,912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 over the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 858,605 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 810,465 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,189,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 491,930 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

