Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Shares Down 7.1%

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.83 and last traded at $37.21. 2,269,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,407,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

In other news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at $729,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Regency Centers by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 758,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Regency Centers by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

