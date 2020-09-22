Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 663,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 222,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

REKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Analysts forecast that Rekor Systems Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 2,725,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $7,005,398.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,938.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

