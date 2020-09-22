Relex (RLX) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Relex has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Relex has a total market cap of $142,193.10 and approximately $359.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Relex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.01394742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00191478 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex launched on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,884,708,549 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . The official website for Relex is www.relex.io

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.