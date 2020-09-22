Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 5,621,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 15,263,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MARK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Remark in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.97.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Remark during the second quarter worth $876,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Remark by 421,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

