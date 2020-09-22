Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $695-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.02 million.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.15-3.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

RCII stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

