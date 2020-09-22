Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Shares Down 10%

Reserve Petroleum Co (OTCMKTS:RSRV) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.00 and last traded at $126.00. 106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.52.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSRV)

The Reserve Petroleum Company engages in oil and natural gas exploration and development, and minerals management primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working interests in 24.93 net gas wells; and 23.28 net oil wells located in 9,779 net producing acres.

