Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Trading Down 7.5%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.14. 1,521,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,611,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after buying an additional 4,486,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after buying an additional 476,574 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 188,733 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,294,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 311,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 162,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.