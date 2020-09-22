Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading Down 5.9%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.39. 2,195,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,963,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $403.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

