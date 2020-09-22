RING X PLATFORM Price Tops $0.0701 on Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $340,838.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00225647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.01399509 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00193776 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 54,769,847 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

RING X PLATFORM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

